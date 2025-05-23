PIA cuts fare to Saudi Arabia by 20%, Toronto by 10%

Great news for passengers going to Saudi Arabia! In its efforts to revamp its image and the business as part of its privatization efforts, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has introduced a tempting offer for air passengers on the occasion of Eidul Azha.

The offer is designed to cater to Pakistanis seeking to travel to Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid. It also acknowledges the large Pakistani diaspora living abroad who will likely want to return to their homeland to celebrate Eid with their families.

With these factors in mind, the PIA plans to reduce fares to Saudi Arabia by 20% and fares to Toronto by 10%. Undoubtedly, this will serve as a travel incentive for the country’s massive diaspora and improve the company’s image amongst travelers.