SBP announces bank holiday on May 28

A public holiday has been announced across Pakistan on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer, falling on Wednesday, May 28. As per official notifications, the State Bank of

Pakistan and all courts of Lahore, including the high court, will remain closed.

A circular issued by the State Bank of Pakistan on Friday confirmed that the bank and its sub-offices across the country will observe a holiday on May 28.

Similarly, all courts in Lahore district, including the high court, will also remain closed on May 28. A formal notification has been issued with the approval of Lahore High Court Chief Justice Alia Neelam, confirming the suspension of court activities for the day.

The holiday will apply to the principal seat, all regional benches, as well as sessions and civil courts. Copies of the notification have been dispatched to the Supreme Court registrar and the sessions judges across Punjab. Earlier, it was announced that the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) will also remain closed on May 28 in observance of Youm-e-Takbeer, a public holiday commemorating the country’s historic nuclear tests of 1998.