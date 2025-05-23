Sri Lanka’s ex-skipper Mathews to quit Test cricket

Sri Lanka’s former skipper Angelo Mathews said on Friday he will retire from Test cricket after playing in the first match against Bangladesh next month but will continue white-ball cricket. The 37-year-old veteran will leave the longest format of the game after a Test career of 16 years, which began with a match against Pakistan in July 2009 at the Galle stadium. His final Test appearance, his 119th, will also be at the same venue from June 17. However, he will not play in the second Test against Bangladesh. “I stand grateful to the game and thankful to the thousands of Sri Lanka cricket fans who have been there for me throughout my career during my highest of highs and lowest of lows,” he said in a statement. “Now seems like the best time to make way for a younger player to take the mantle to shine for our nation.” There was no immediate comment from Sri Lanka Cricket. A former captain in all three formats of the game, Mathews has been a mainstay in Sri Lanka’s middle order. He has scored 8,167 runs in the 118 Tests he has played so far. He has also taken 33 wickets, giving away 1,798 runs.