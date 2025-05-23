‘Lilo & Stitch’ nabs biggest box office preview of the year

Disney’s ‘Lilo & Stitch’ has earned $14.5 million in box office previews, the biggest of the year, while Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ broke the franchise record.

The live-action redo’s $14.5 million in previews is also a Memorial Day record for Disney as the film surpassed the studio’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ and ‘Aladdin.’

While industry analysts had forecasted ‘Lilo & Stitch’ to generate $120 million in its four-day opening, it has now gone up to a whopping $165 million, which would best Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick.’

The expected figure would make the Disney title the biggest Memorial Day opener of all time.

‘Lilo & Stitch’ reimagines the 2002 animated classic in a live-action format and hit theatres on Friday.

Chris Sanders reprises his role as the voice of Stitch, while the movie stars Maia Kealoha, Tia Carrere, Zach Galifianakis and Billy Magnussen in a heartwarming blend of adventure and comedy. Like its predecessor, the new movie tells the story of a young Hawaiian girl called Lilo, played by newcomer Maia Kealoha, who befriends a fugitive alien who crash lands on Earth and names him Stitch. After the death of her parents, Lilo is under the care of her sister Nani, who is struggling to juggle all her responsibilities – all while new family addition Stitch wreaks havoc around them.

Meanwhile, ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning,’ likely to be the last film of Tom Cruise in the franchise, set a preview record after earning a franchise-best $8.3 million.

The previous title in the blockbuster franchise earned $7 million in box office previews, while ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ generated $6 million in previews.