Humayun Saeed reveals the whopping budget of ‘Love Guru’

Pakistan’s leading film star and producer Humayun Saeed has spilt the whopping budget of his forthcoming release ‘Love Guru’.

During his recent outing at the trailer launch event of his hotly anticipated film ‘Love Guru’, with co-star Mahira Khan, in New York, superstar Humayun Saeed, who also co-produces the title under his banner Six Sigma Plus, along with Salman Iqbal Films and ARY Films, revealed the massive budget, spent on the out-station production of the title.

In response to a question from the media reporter, Saeed said, “It may seem very little, compared to the millions of dollars that Hollywood and Bollywood spend on making their films.”

“It was 28 crore PKR,” he went on to reveal.

“Irrespective of the budget, how do you like the quality of the movie’s trailer? Is it good?” he asked the live audience. “That sums it up. A film should look like a 100 crore production, even if only 30 crore are invested.”

Notably, the ensemble cast of ‘Love Guru’, touted as the ‘biggest entertainer of the year’, is headlined by the blockbuster on-screen couple, Mahira Khan and Humayun Saeed, along with Ramsha Khan, Ahmed Ali Butt, Sohai Ali Abro, Momina Iqbal, Mira Sethi, Ammara Malik and Vardah Aziz, as well as veterans, Javed Sheikh, Marina khan, Usman Peerzada and Annie Zaidi.

The title is scripted by eminent actor, director and screenwriter Vasay Chaudhry, whereas the cinema visionary, Nadeem Baig, has helmed the direction.

‘Love Guru’ is scheduled to arrive in theatres this Eidul Adha.