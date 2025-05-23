Blake Lively names her favourite fan amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit

Amid the legal battle with her co-star Justin Baldoni, Hollywood A-lister Blake Lively gushes over her ‘favourite fan’, her actor-husband, Ryan Reynolds.

Taking to her Instagram stories, in response to his shoutout to her beauty brand, Blake Brown, actor Blake Lively termed Ryan Reynolds her most ‘favourite fan’, as she gushed over the latter, for being the most ‘supportive husband’. It happened so when the ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ star shared a link to Blake Brown’s newly-launched hair and body mists on his Instagram stories, on Wednesday, his wife reposted it and shared in the caption, “He legitimately uses our Hair & Body Mists. His favorite is the Wild Nectar Santal.”

She continued, “I thought he was just being the best and most supportive husband. But he genuinely loves to wear them. And they smell so yummy and sexy on him. His skin picks up the more woody and masculine notes, with the lighter sweetness falling in the background, creating an overall smoothness. It also compliments the cologne he usually wears if he has that on from earlier in the day. It’s amazing how versatile fragrance can be and how it adapts to the wearer of any age and gender. Smelling so different on him, than me and different on us than our moms, or our teenage family members. All the things that were key to us while creating these scents.”

“@vancityreynolds = favorite fan,” added Lively, who shares four kids with Reynolds, in the text overlay, with a series of emojis.

In other news, Blake Lively is embroiled in a legal battle with ‘It Ends With Us’ co-star and director, Justin Baldoni, accusing him of sexual harassment and a smear campaign during the production of the romance drama. Lively first filed a lawsuit against Baldoni last year, which was counterclaimed by the latter, who alleged that the’Gossip Girl’ alum and her husband attempted to destroy his reputation and career.