Areeba Habib has some advice for single girls

Actor-model Areeba Habib advised all the young, single girls not to delay their marriage and finding a life partner, for the sake of their careers.

Appearing on a private news channel’s comedy show, ‘Jalan’ star Areeba Habib shared some relationship advice for girls, urging them to never delay their marriages if they are serious with a guy in a relationship.

“Marriage should be the priority,” she said. ” I believe girls should not put their careers before finding the right partner, and should not take these breaks.”

“If you like a guy. If he comes from a noble family and gives them respect, the odds are that he will treat you and your family the same way,” the celebrity explained and urged, “You should consider the next step in your relationship, without any delays.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Areeba Habib tied the knot with Saadain Imran Sheikh in 2021 and moved to Germany after marriage, to live with her husband.

The celebrity, who was in a relationship with her husband for five years, shared in an earlier interview that they met through their common circle of friends and would chat on and off.