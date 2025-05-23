Pakistan extends airspace ban on indian flights until june 24

Pakistan has extended its ban on Indian aircraft using its airspace, citing ongoing diplomatic tensions and security concerns. According to the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA), the restriction will now remain in place until 4:59 AM on June 24, 2025.

The extended ban applies to all Indian-registered, owned, operated, or leased aircraft, including military planes, as well as commercial flights operated by Indian airlines. This means no Indian aircraft will be allowed to enter Pakistani airspace during the extended period.

The decision was first implemented on April 24, following the Pahalgam attack, which significantly heightened tensions between the two nations. The initial one-month airspace closure was seen as a strong diplomatic response to what Pakistan considers growing Indian aggression.

Officials say the ban is part of broader measures being taken to ensure national security and assert Pakistan’s protest against Indian military actions and propaganda in the region.

The airspace restriction is also likely to impact regional flight routes, potentially causing detours and longer travel times for international flights operated by Indian carriers.