Sindh sets up AI task force to lead Pakistan’s digital future

Sindh is forming its first Artificial Intelligence (AI) task force to unite scattered efforts across the province. The decision came after a major meeting in Karachi that brought together experts from public and private sectors. This move aims to make AI research and projects more effective, especially in science, health, and education.

The session included discussions among top minds in AI and technology. These included representatives from universities, startups, and private firms. Everyone agreed that many groups in Pakistan are working on AI but without coordination. This task force will aim to change that by creating one shared direction.

Experts stressed that without joint planning, useful AI work may go to waste. The task force will now try to connect ongoing efforts and encourage knowledge-sharing. It will focus on areas like computer and agricultural engineering—two fields where AI can bring big change. Sindh plans to make AI a helpful tool for daily life and major industries.

Participants also reviewed the current state of AI in Pakistan. They found that while progress has been made, it is still slow and uneven. They want the task force to also check the quality of research in both colleges and companies. This will help improve training and increase real-world impact.

Leaders like Proxima CEO Adnan Zaidi, Dr. Khalid Khan from PAF-KIET, and experts from FAST and Security AI were part of this planning. Their support shows strong interest in making this project work. Sindh’s new AI task force is expected to bring smart changes, better tools, and faster progress in many areas of life.