Nicola Coughlan speaks out for Gaza’s starving children: “No child should die this way”

Actor Nicola Coughlan, known for her role as Penelope Featherington in Netflix’s Bridgerton, has raised her voice for the children of Gaza. In an emotional post on Instagram Stories, she asked her followers a powerful question: “Would you stay silent if 14,000 British babies were about to starve in 48 hours?” She also included American and Irish babies in her message, urging people to rethink their silence in such moments.

She stressed that ignoring Gaza’s crisis is no longer acceptable. Her message aimed to wake people up to the ongoing suffering. Coughlan encouraged her followers to take action and not stay quiet when children’s lives are at risk. Her call came as part of a growing wave of global concern over the humanitarian disaster in Gaza.

Her posts were in response to warnings from the United Nations. UN humanitarian coordinator Tom Fletcher recently warned that over 14,000 children in Gaza could die from starvation unless food aid is allowed in. The situation in Gaza has worsened due to blocked aid, bombings, and war, leaving families without basic needs.

In a follow-up story, Nicola wrote, “It’s deeply important that people speak up right now.” She said no child—no matter their nationality, religion, or background—should ever face death by hunger. Coughlan called the situation “the most inhuman thing” she had ever seen. She ended with a powerful demand: “Permanent ceasefire now.”

This is not the first time she’s spoken up. Last month at Canneseries, Nicola used her platform to speak for Gaza as well. She admitted that actors are often told to stay quiet and “just entertain,” but said silence is not an option when innocent lives are being lost. “This is about right or wrong,” she said, “and I wouldn’t accept this happening anywhere in the world.”