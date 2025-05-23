PM Shehbaz inaugurates Jinnah square underpass to ease Islamabad traffic

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated the Jinnah Square Murree Road Underpass on Friday, a major infrastructure project aimed at providing smooth and uninterrupted travel for commuters in the federal capital. The ceremony took place in Islamabad, where the premier lauded the efforts behind the project’s speedy completion.

While addressing the event, PM Shehbaz praised Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the project contractor, and the Capital Development Authority (CDA) team for finishing the underpass in just 35 days. He noted that such fast-paced development shows the government’s commitment to improving public infrastructure and easing daily challenges for citizens.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also spoke at the inauguration, highlighting the government’s broader vision to beautify Islamabad. He mentioned that the administration is actively working on enhancing the city’s street lighting, which is part of an overall urban improvement plan.

Moreover, the interior minister revealed upcoming projects designed to further ease traffic flow across the city. These include the widening of the Faizabad Chowk bridge and developing long-term traffic solutions at busy junctions like Shaheen Chowk and Kashmir Chowk.

The completion of the Jinnah Square Underpass not only improves road connectivity but also demonstrates a shift toward timely execution of urban development projects. It reflects the government’s focus on efficient service delivery and better transportation facilities for residents.

With Islamabad rapidly expanding, such infrastructure upgrades are crucial to managing traffic congestion and improving the quality of life. Citizens can now expect a more convenient and faster commute through one of the city’s busiest routes.