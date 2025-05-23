Netflix to release gripping documentary on Titan submarine tragedy

Netflix has announced the release of its latest documentary film “Titan: The OceanGate Disaster,” based on the tragic Titan submersible incident. The streaming giant also released an intense trailer, confirming the film will be available worldwide from June 11, following its premiere at the Tribeca Festival on June 6.

Directed by Mark Monroe and produced under the banner of Story Syndicate, the documentary dives into the series of poor decisions and alleged mismanagement that led to the deadly expedition. It explores how these factors combined to cause one of the most shocking underwater disasters in recent memory.

The documentary focuses on OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, who died in the incident along with four others. Through witness accounts, including former employees, and previously unreleased audio and video footage, the film questions Rush’s leadership and controversial design choices. Some participants even describe him as a “borderline psychopath.”

It also highlights the technical flaws in the submersible and the risky decisions made despite multiple safety warnings. The 21-foot Titan sub, operated by the US-based company OceanGate Expeditions, was meant to stay underwater for up to 96 hours, but communication was lost just 1 hour and 45 minutes into its descent.

The tragic incident occurred on June 19, 2023, when the sub was on a mission to view the Titanic wreckage nearly four kilometers deep in the North Atlantic Ocean. Onboard were Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, along with British billionaire Hamish Harding, French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet, and Stockton Rush.

After a five-day search, the US Coast Guard confirmed the discovery of debris near the Titanic wreck. OceanGate later confirmed all five onboard had died. This documentary now aims to shed light on the avoidable errors that turned an adventure into a catastrophe.