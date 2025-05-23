Pakistanis now top UK asylum list as applications hit record high

Pakistanis have become the largest group of asylum seekers in the United Kingdom, according to fresh figures from the UK Home Office released on Thursday. The data shows that 11,048 Pakistani nationals applied for asylum in the year ending March 2025, making up 10.1% of total applications.

This marks a 17% increase compared to the previous year, when 7,003 Pakistanis sought asylum, placing them third on the list. In total, 109,343 people applied for asylum in the UK during the 12-month period — the highest number since records began in 2001.

Meanwhile, Afghan nationals ranked second with 8,069 applicants, followed by Syrians, who saw one of the largest year-on-year increases. Syrian asylum seekers rose from 4,232 to 6,175, accounting for 5.6% of total claims.

Despite the surge in applications, the backlog of pending cases has dropped. By the end of March 2025, 109,536 people were waiting for an initial decision — a 12% drop from December 2024 and the lowest number since 2021. The number of those waiting more than six months also fell to 67,373.

Small boat crossings continue to contribute heavily to the figures, making up 33% of the total asylum claims. At the same time, enforced returns of those without the right to stay fell slightly in early 2025 but remain higher than any other quarter since 2018.

UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said the government is tightening border controls and deporting more failed asylum seekers and foreign criminals. She added that stronger rules under the upcoming Immigration White Paper will aim to enhance enforcement and public safety.