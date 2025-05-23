Mutating bacteria found on Chinese space station sparks space health fears

Scientists have discovered a rapidly evolving bacteria, Niallia tiangongensis, on China’s Tiangong space station, raising serious concerns about the future of human space exploration. This unique microorganism was collected during the 2023 Shenzhou 15 mission and is unlike any bacteria typically found on Earth.

Unlike Earth-based bacteria, Niallia tiangongensis is thriving in the harsh conditions of space. It has shown an exceptional resistance to radiation and can survive intense ultraviolet light and the vacuum of low Earth orbit. Its ability to form protective biofilms makes it especially hard to eliminate, even with standard spacecraft cleaning protocols.

While the bacteria has not harmed astronauts so far, experts fear its rapid evolution could lead to unexpected dangers. Scientists worry that as space missions become longer and more distant, such microbes may mutate into more aggressive forms, posing health risks to crews or damaging vital spacecraft systems.

According to Dr. Chen Liyu from the China National Space Administration, the bacteria’s ability to survive and adapt in space is “completely alien to life on Earth.” Researchers are currently studying its genome to better understand how it evolves under extreme conditions, but much remains unknown.

The discovery of Niallia tiangongensis suggests that other bacteria aboard space stations might also be changing in dangerous ways. Space radiation, zero gravity, and isolation could all accelerate bacterial mutation, creating pathogens we are not equipped to handle.

This finding highlights the urgent need for stricter microbial monitoring on all space missions. As we prepare for future Moon and Mars expeditions, the presence of resilient spaceborne microbes like Niallia tiangongensis could present new and unpredictable threats to astronaut health—and to the very future of space travel.