Bangladesh army chief urges elections by december amid ongoing political turmoil

Bangladesh’s powerful Army Chief, General Waqar Uz-Zaman, has called for national elections to be held by December 2025, following last year’s public uprising and the removal of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. His comments, confirmed by military sources and local media, highlight growing pressure to restore democratic order in the politically unstable nation.

Speaking to senior officers on May 21, General Uz-Zaman said the country is passing through a phase of “chaos and unrest” and that conditions are worsening rapidly. He blamed the breakdown of civil administration and law enforcement structures, stressing the urgent need for a return to democratic governance.

Bangladesh has remained in political crisis since August 2024, when mass protests—initially led by students—forced the ouster of Sheikh Hasina’s government. Since then, the military has maintained a limited hold on the country’s affairs, with an interim administration led by Nobel Peace laureate Muhammad Yunus promising elections by June 2026. However, many political groups are demanding a firmer, earlier timeline.

Among the most vocal has been the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), which held protests in Dhaka this week, pressing for a fixed election date. This marked their first public demonstration against the interim government and is seen as a significant shift in the political landscape. The BNP is widely viewed as a strong contender in the next election.

While General Uz-Zaman has not announced a specific date, his statement has intensified national debate. According to sources familiar with the briefing, he appeared unusually frustrated and emphasized that the elections must happen “at the latest by December.” The military spokesperson confirmed the general addressed his officers but declined to provide details, calling the meeting “private.”

The Army Chief also urged the military to remain neutral and perform its duties with “honesty and impartiality” during the electoral process. His comments come at a time when trust in public institutions is low, and hopes for stability depend heavily on transparent and timely elections.