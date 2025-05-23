US to sanction Sudan over alleged use of chemical weapons in ongoing civil war

The United States has announced new sanctions against Sudan after concluding that the Sudanese government used chemical weapons during its ongoing conflict with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The decision, revealed by the State Department on Thursday, follows investigations into reported chlorine gas attacks in remote areas during 2024.

These sanctions are set to take effect by June 6 and will include restrictions on US exports to Sudan and a halt to US government-backed financial support. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce confirmed that Congress had been formally notified and urged Sudan to comply with international law under the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC).

Though the US did not reveal the specific chemical agents used or the exact locations of the attacks, local media reports suggest chlorine gas was deployed at least twice. Chlorine is known to severely damage the lungs and respiratory system, posing a grave risk to civilians in conflict zones.

The civil war in Sudan began in April 2023, igniting fierce clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the RSF. Since then, the conflict has caused widespread destruction, ethnic violence, and mass displacement, with over 13 million people forced to flee their homes and tens of thousands reported dead.

Earlier this year, the US also imposed sanctions on top Sudanese military leaders, including army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and RSF commander General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti. The RSF and allied militias have been accused of genocide and serious human rights abuses.

Meanwhile, a Sudanese diplomatic source dismissed the latest US move, claiming it was a distraction from US political tensions involving the UAE. Sudan recently cut ties with the UAE, accusing it of backing the RSF—allegations the UAE has strongly denied. As the war continues, so do fears of foreign interference, rising civilian casualties, and worsening famine across multiple regions.