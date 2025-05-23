Naila Kiani becomes first Pakistani woman to climb 12 peaks over 8,000 meters

Renowned Pakistani mountaineer Naila Kiani has made history by becoming the first Pakistani woman to climb 12 of the world’s tallest peaks—each over 8,000 meters high. On Friday morning, she successfully summited Mount Kanchenjunga in Nepal, the world’s third-highest mountain standing at 8,586 meters.

The climb marks a major milestone in her journey to conquer all 14 of the world’s 8,000-meter peaks, a feat accomplished by fewer than 20 women globally. According to Mingma Ji, founder of Imagine Nepal and a well-known Nepali climber, Kiani reached the summit at 6:00 AM local time. Her team began descending soon after and was heading towards Base Camp.

Kiani’s achievement was confirmed and celebrated by Qarar Haidri, Secretary of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, who called it a proud moment for the country. A press release from her team emphasized that this climb not only boosts her international reputation but also strengthens Pakistan’s name in the world of high-altitude mountaineering.

Despite harsh conditions—heavy snowfall and freezing temperatures—Kiani showed unwavering determination throughout the overnight ascent. She credited her success to her team, the support of her family, and the prayers of her fellow Pakistanis. “This is more than a personal victory,” she said upon her return. “It’s a message to every girl and woman out there: you are stronger than you think.”

Previously, Kiani had already summited 11 of the 14 tallest peaks, including Mount Everest, K2, Nanga Parbat, Annapurna, and Makalu. Her journey has been full of firsts, from being the first Pakistani woman to scale Annapurna and Nanga Parbat, to forming the first Pakistani duo with Sirbaz Khan to climb Cho Oyu in Tibet.

Looking ahead, Naila Kiani remains focused on completing her quest to climb all 14 of the 8,000-meter peaks. With only two remaining, she stands on the brink of making even greater history—not just for Pakistan, but for women in adventure sports worldwide.