COAS Asim Munir formally receives ‘Baton of Field Marshal’

Chief of the Army Staff General Asim Munir was formally handed the ‘Baton of Field Marshal’ at a special ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad Thursday evening.

Attendees at the ceremony included President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, members of his cabinet, PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, provincial governors and chief ministers, as well as diplomats of various countries.

President Zardari and Premier Shehbaz jointly conferred the ‘Baton of Field Marshal’ on Gen Munir in “recognition of his strategic leadership and contributions to national defence.”

Addressing the ceremony, the president said they gathered to honour the nation’s armed forces and the heroes of the army, navy and the air force, who defended the sovereignty, territory and integrity against unprovoked Indian aggression.

“The entire nation is proud of all of you,” he added. The president added that it was a matter of great pleasure for him to confer the baton of field marshal upon COAS Asim Munir in recognition of his extraordinary services to Pakistan during the turbulent period and with full confidence in his command and character.

“I, as president of Pakistan, hereby promote General Syed Asim Munir to the full rank of field marshal and confer the baton of field marshal as supreme commander of the armed forces,” he added.

“Today is a historic and proud day. We acknowledge the services of our heroes, and today’s event is part of that ongoing recognition,” the prime minister said while addressing the ceremony.

“The military leadership has achieved a remarkable victory against the enemy. I appreciate the leadership of the field marshal. Under his command, the military leadership secured a historic triumph.”

He further said, “Success was achieved in Operation Bunyanum Marsoos under the field marshal’s leadership. The field marshal also played a key role in maintaining the coordination between the military and political leadership.”