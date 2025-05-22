Pakistan warns of taking control of Kashmir rivers if India violates IWT

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry warned India that Pakistan will take control of all six rivers flowing from Kashmir if it violated the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT).

In an interview with Al Jazeera TV, the ISPR DG said that the Pakistan’s armed forces gave befitting reply to Indian aggression.

“India will never forget our response,” he remarked.

He said that the military strategy adopted by Pakistan would be studied for decades to come. He added that Pakistan had successfully thwarted India’s objectives in the recent confrontation, claiming the nation’s military superiority was evident.

“Our armed forces’ morale and superiority over India have further deepened public trust and affection towards the military, which now stands as a symbol of pride and honour,” he said.

The ISPR DG dismissed Indian media’s narratives and said that it ran fabricated stories after the Pahalgam attack.

“The world saw Indian forces waving white flags at several points along the Line of Control,” he added.

He said that Pakistan did not respond in the darkness of night like cowards.

“We publicly declared our intention to respond, selected 26 targets, and successfully hit all of them,” he said.

Chaudhry also accused India of launching an information war filled with lies and propaganda.

He also criticized India’s internal political and social dynamics.

“There is violence against Muslims and other minorities like Christians, Sikhs, and Dalits in India,” he said.

Chaudhry linked rising domestic oppression in India to the emergence of radical elements, saying the Indian government tries to shift blame to Pakistan while ignoring its own internal problems.

“Until India resolves these internal issues and addresses the Kashmir dispute-an international issue involving Pakistan, China, and governed by UN resolutions-true peace will remain elusive,” said the ISPR DG.

Talking about the Indus Waters Treaty, he said that the World Bank allocated three rivers to each country.

Separately, the National Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution calling on the government to strongly condemn India’s unilateral decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) terming it a clear violation of the agreement and an act of war.

The resolution, moved by Federal Minister for Water Resources Muhammad Mueen Wattoo, said, “This House is of the opinion that government should take immediate steps to condemn India’s unlawful and unilateral declaration to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance in blatant violation of the Treaty, which clearly amounts to an act of war.”