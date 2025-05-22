Punjab CM likens India’s aggression to May 9 attacks

In her speech at the Laptop and Honahar Scholarship distribution ceremony at the University of Sargodha, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced to further increase the number of meritorious scholarships from next year. She also announced to establish charging stations for students’ electric bikes, besides building AI and computer labs in 6,000 government schools, and 50,000 new classrooms in Government schools across the province. She vowed to provide chairs, desks and other furniture in all government schools.

Chief Minister directed students to use their right to freedom of expression responsibly, and to verify every news before spreading it further. She noted,”What a political party did on May 9, terrorists and enemies do the same.” She said,”There can be disagreement with the personalities, but not with the country.” She added,”I want to see students of government schools equal, if not superior, to private schools. My desire is to see every boy and girl of Punjab progress.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said,”After educating the students, we will provide them resources for self-employment.” She said,”Becoming a Chief Minister is easy, but serving the people is a hard task. The purpose of becoming a CM is not to sit in cars and enjoy protocol but to serve them.” She underscored,”I tell children never to take a step against the motherland, and avoid becoming fuel of sedition and riots, and not to let the country suffer and be ashamed of.”

Madam Chief Minister said,”The same Air Force that was attacked on 09 May, made us safe and proud by shooting down 05 enemy planes. The same uniformed personnels whose uniforms were pinned on poles on that day, protected our country.” She added,”I want to see pens and laptops instead of guns in the hands of students.”