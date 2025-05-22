Pakistan kicks out another Indian diplomat

Declaring another Indian High Commission staffer as persona non grata, Pakistan has expelled the diplomat asking him to leave the country within 24 hours, the second such expulsion in this month. The Foreign Office (FO) on Thursday summoned Charge d’Affaires Geetika Srivastava and handed her a protest demarche.

According to a statement released by the Foreign Office in Islamabad on Thursday, Indian Charge d’Affaires Geetika Srivastava was summoned by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. A letter of protest was handed over to the Indian Charge d’Affaires, and was instructed to prevent Indian diplomatic personnel from being involved in negative activities.” The statement further said “An official of the Indian High Commission in Pakistan was declared persona non grata. The Indian official was found to be involved in activities contrary to his diplomatic status. The said Indian official was ordered to leave Pakistan within 24 hours.”