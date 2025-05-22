Qalandars eliminate Kings from PSL 10

Lahore Qalandars knocked Karachi Kings out of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 after winning the Eliminator by six wickets at the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday.

Set to chase 191, Qalandars got over the line over the loss of four wickets in 18.4 overs, with eight balls to spare.

Earlier, fifty from skipper David Warner helped the Kings post 190 against the Qalandars in the Eliminator of the PSL 10.

Opting to bat first, the Kings were off to a steady start as Warner and Tim Seifert provided them a 43-run opening partnership.

Seifert fell to Shaheen Afridi after scoring 16 off eight balls.

Following his dismissal, James Vince joined David Warner; however, his brief stay was ended by Shakib Al Hasan in the seventh over.

Vince departed after scoring just four runs.

Saad Baig departed in the 11th over after scoring 11, while Irfan Khan was removed after scoring 18 as Karachi Kings were reduced to 137/4 in 14.3 overs.

David Warner fell to Mohammad Naeem in the following over after scoring 75 off 52 balls, with the help of eight fours and three sixes.

Mohammad Nabi scored 16, Abbas Afridi made two runs, while Hasan Ali was dismissed for a duck.

Khushdil Shah remained unbeaten on 27 off 14 as Kings posted 190/8 on the scoreboard in 20 overs.

For Lahore Qalandars, Haris Rauf picked up three wickets, while Shaheen Afridi bagged two wickets.

Zaman Khan, Shakib Al Hasan and Mohammad Naeem picked up a wicket each.