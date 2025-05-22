SC permits live streaming of reserved seats case

Live streaming of proceedings in the reserved seats case was allowed by the Supreme Court’s Constitutional Bench on Thursday, while directives were issued to the IT department to make necessary arrangements. A short order on multiple petitions filed by the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) was announced by the court, while rejecting several related pleas, including objections to the composition of the bench and the request to hear the 26th Constitutional Amendment case prior to the reserved seats case. The Supreme Court also dismissed the plea seeking to defer the reserved seats hearing until after a decision on the 26th Amendment petitions. The court made it clear that the hearing would proceed as scheduled and adjourned the proceedings until Monday. A detailed verdict will be released later, while the short order has already been pronounced in court.