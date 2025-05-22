Queen of clay Swiatek’s reign under threat at Roland Garros

Iga Swiatek has reigned supreme at Roland Garros since winning the Grand Slam for the first time as a teenager in 2020, but a difficult past year means she is far from the obvious choice this time for the title.

Swiatek dropped to a ranking of fifth this week, ending a 173-week stay inside the top two which now likely means she faces a tougher path to a fifth French Open crown in six attempts.

She is without a title since winning for the third time in a row in Paris last June, the first woman to do so since Justine Henin lifted the trophy from 2005-07.

“It hasn’t been easy. For sure I’m doing something wrong. So I need to just regroup and kind of change some stuff,” Swiatek said after a third-round loss to Danielle Collins in Rome.