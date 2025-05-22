Daily Times

Queen of clay Swiatek’s reign under threat at Roland Garros

AFP

Iga Swiatek has reigned supreme at Roland Garros since winning the Grand Slam for the first time as a teenager in 2020, but a difficult past year means she is far from the obvious choice this time for the title.

Swiatek dropped to a ranking of fifth this week, ending a 173-week stay inside the top two which now likely means she faces a tougher path to a fifth French Open crown in six attempts.

She is without a title since winning for the third time in a row in Paris last June, the first woman to do so since Justine Henin lifted the trophy from 2005-07.

“It hasn’t been easy. For sure I’m doing something wrong. So I need to just regroup and kind of change some stuff,” Swiatek said after a third-round loss to Danielle Collins in Rome.

