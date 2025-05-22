PM for elimination of circular debt through reforms in gas sector

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday called for further reforms in the gas sector to gradually reduce and eliminate the volume of circular debt through further reforms in the gas sector.

The prime minister made these remarks while chairing a review meeting regarding gas supply and consumption in the country.

The Prime Minister was presented with a long-term comprehensive plan on gas supply and consumption in the country during the meeting. PM Shehbaz expressed satisfaction over the establishment of various blocks to increase domestic gas production and discover new reserves. He underlined that the energy sector reforms were the top priority of the government.

The Prime Minister was also briefed on the financial stability of the gas sector, long-term planning and improvement of the governance system.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Ministers Ahad Khan Cheema, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Ali Pervez Malik, Sardar Owais Khan Leghari, Advisor to the Prime Minister Muhammad Ali, Minister of State Bilal Azhar Kayani and relevant senior officials.

Separately, Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday highlighted Hutchison Ports’ nearly three decades of investment in the country and described the company’s sustained engagement as a “clear sign of confidence in Pakistan’s economic policies.”

The prime minister welcomed CEO of Hutchison Ports, Eric Ip for a high-level meeting here, where the two discussed ongoing and future investment initiatives in Pakistan’s maritime and port sectors, a PM’s Office news release said.

“Pakistan’s ports are entering a new era with the integration of modern technology, and Hutchison Ports is playing a key role in this transformation,” the Prime Minister noted. He especially emphasized the importance of upgrading port infrastructure, including the installation of advanced scanners for customs assessment, where Hutchison Ports’ support is considered invaluable.

Reaffirming his government’s commitment to attracting and facilitating foreign direct investment, Prime Minister Shehbaz stated: “We are providing all necessary facilities to international investors and continuously working to make our policies more investment-friendly.”

During the meeting, Eric Ip praised Pakistan as a favorable destination for long-term investment and expressed strong interest in expanding Hutchison Ports’ footprint in the country. He noted that the company is actively working to introduce cutting-edge technologies at the Karachi Port, aiming to raise operational efficiency and global competitiveness.

The session was also attended by key government officials, including Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, and Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, along with senior representatives from relevant institutions.