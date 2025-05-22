Senate passes explosives (Amendment) Bill 2025

The Senate on Thursday passed the Explosives (Amendment) Bill 2025, introducing strict penalties for unlawful manufacturing, storage, possession, sale, transport, import, or export of explosives, with punishments ranging from three to seven years in prison, fines from Rs. 500,000 to Rs. 20 million, or both. The Explosives (Amendment) Bill, 2025, introduced by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, aimed to amend the Explosives Act, 1884, and was presented to the upper house of Parliament. According to clause four of the bill, a new clauses 5A and 5B are inserted as “”5A. Offences of minor and major violations. –

(1) Where a licensee commits no minor violations which are non-malicious, he shall be liable to an administrative penalty not exceeding half million rupees.

(2) Where a licensee commits minor violations which are malicious, he shall be liable to an administrative penalty not exceeding one million rupees.

(3) Where a licensee commits major violations which are non-malicious, he shall be liable to imprisonment not exceeding three years or a fine not exceeding ten million rupees or both.

(4) Where a licensee commits major violations which are malicious, he shall be liable to imprisonment not exceeding seven years or a fine not exceeding twenty million rupees or both.

(5) Whoever commits any act involving the manufacturing, storage, possession, procurement, sale, transport, import, export or use of explosives without any licence under this Act and rules made thereunder shall be liable to the punishments provided for in the Explosive Substances Act, 1908. The offences under this Act and under the Explosive Substances Act, 1908 shall be tried by the Anti-Terrorism Court established under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.”

Separately, the Senate on Thursday unanimously passed the Naturalization Amendment Bill, 2025, which aims to align the implementation of naturalization laws with constitutional principles and the Supreme Court’s interpretation of executive authority. The bill, presented in the Upper House by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, substitutes the term “federal government” with “appropriate authority” in the Naturalization Act, 1926, addressing a long-standing legal inconsistency identified in light of the Supreme Court’s Mustafa Impex judgment. The move comes after the Ministry of Law and Justice declared that delegating the power to issue naturalization certificates to the Director General of Immigration and Passports under the 1961 Rules was ultra vires of the original Act. The Supreme Court had earlier ruled that such functions must be performed by the Federal cabinet unless specifically delegated through legislation. According to statement of Objects and Reasons, in light of principle established in the Mustafa impex judgment supra with regards to Naturalization act 1926, since the exercise and function of grant of naturalizations certificates has been entrusted to the federal government, the cabinet , the same can’t be done or performed by any other authority under the law. Hence the functions of the director general of immigration and passports performing on behalf of federal government empowered under the Pakistan Naturalization Rules 1961 is ultra vires of 1926 act , to address the issue amendment may be brought in the 1926 act to substitute the words federal government with the appropriate authority.