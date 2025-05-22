‘Good Touch, Bad Touch’ awareness campaign launched

The Home Department has launched an awareness campaign for younger children under the CM Punjab’s vision “Safe Children, Safe Punjab”.

The Home Department has developed a special animated series to raise awareness about “Good Touch and Bad Touch,” and its first episode is released on Thursday.

The animated series introduces two lead characters “Haya” and “Bahadur”, the young children who will spread awareness and will educate all the children on how to protect themselves from any kind of sexual abuse. Haya and Bahadur will guide children in understanding appropriate and inappropriate physical behavior. A powerful message aimed at empowering children has been promoted as part of the campaign: “We won’t fear those who attempt a bad touch; we’ll confront them.

“The spokesperson for the Home Department Punjab said that the campaign will play a vital role in protecting children from abuse and sexual exploitation. “After proper education and awareness, children can recognize inappropriate behavior and report it in time,” the spokesperson added.