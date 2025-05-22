Tarbela Dam water level rises amid glacial melt, rainfall

The water inflow at Tarbela Dam has surged to 148,300 cusecs due to increased glacial melting in northern areas and recent rainfall, according to dam officials. The reservoir’s water level has risen 66 feet above the dead level, currently standing at 1,468.70 feet, just 81.30 feet below its maximum storage capacity of 1,550 feet. With the dam discharging 128,200 cusecs of water, authorities have activated 17 power generation units that are currently producing 2,930 megawatts of electricity. The Tarbela Power House has a total installed capacity of 4,888 megawatt sacross all its units. Officials are closely monitoring the situation as the water inflow continues to increase. The dam’s current storage levels remain within safe operational limits, but the rising trend highlights the effects of climate change on Pakistan’s water resources.