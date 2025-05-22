Paragon Overseas Education holds annual AGM in Lahore

Paragon Overseas Education, operating with 31 branches across 27 cities in Pakistan, held its annual general meeting (AGM) at a private hotel in Lahore. The AGM was attended by over 450 individuals from Pakistan, along with more than 70 officials from international universities worldwide. These officials represented institutions such as Queen’s University, Ulster University, University of East Anglia, Bangor University, Canad West, and various other universities from the UK, USA, Australia, and Canada.

Atif Aslam, Director of Operations and Linkages, welcomed the participants and presented the company’s performance. He stated that the company, which started with one office in 2019, now Alhamdulillah comprises 31 offices and has facilitated the admission of over 2500 students to foreign universities this year.

The program concluded with the CEO of Paragon, Usama Naseer, announcing three upcoming projects. On this occasion, he stated that Paragon will be opening its offices in various countries under the name “Paragon Global.” Additionally, they are launching a significant project in Lahore under the name “JAADA SCHOOLS,” which will offer O Levels education to children.