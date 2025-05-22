UMT president meets Turkish Ambassador Irfan Neziroglu

Former Minister and President of University of Management and Technology (UMT), Ibrahim Hasan Murad, held an important meeting with the Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr. Irfan Neziroglu. The two leaders engaged in comprehensive discussions on various areas of mutual interest, including education, economic cooperation and youth empowerment.

During the meeting, both sides emphasized strengthening the longstanding brotherly relations between Pakistan and Turkey. They agreed to enhance collaboration in the fields of education and culture to create new opportunities for students and youth from both nations.

Former Provincial Minister and UMT President Ibrahim Hasan Murad highlighted the importance of empowering young people through shared educational values and joint platforms. He said that “Empowering our youth is vital for the economic prosperity of our nations. It is a step toward a brighter future for both Pakistan and Turkey, he said. Murad also shared that Turkish student are currently pursuing higher education at UMT under scholarship programs. Pakistan and Turkey are not just diplomatic allies; but one soul in two bodies, says Murad.

Ambassador Dr. Irfan Neziroglu praised UMT’s educational services and expressed his gratitude to President Ibrahim Hasan Murad for offering scholarships to Turkish students. He referred to UMT and Pakistan as his second home, stating, that every visit here is a pleasant and heartwarming experience. He expressed optimism that Pak-Turk relations would continue to grow stronger and bring both nations even closer in the future. Professor Sajjad Qamar was also present in the meeting.

At the conclusion of the meeting, UMT President Ibrahim Hasan Murad presented a souvenir to Ambassador Dr. Irfan Neziroglu.