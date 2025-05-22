Two Israeli embassy staff shot dead in Washington

Two Israeli embassy staffers were shot dead late Wednesday outside a Jewish museum in Washington by a gunman who shouted “free Palestine,” authorities said, with US, Israeli and other world leaders expressing outrage over the killings. President Donald Trump condemned the attack in the heart of the US capital, saying: “These horrible D.C. killings, based obviously on antisemitism, must end, NOW!” “Hatred and Radicalism have no place in the USA,” he said on social media. Shots rang out on the sidewalk outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington as the venue held a social event for young professionals and diplomatic staff. The victims were a young couple who planned to get married, the Israeli ambassador said. Israel’s foreign ministry identified the victims as Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim. Lischinsky was a research assistant at the Israeli embassy, while Milgrim worked for its public diplomacy department, according to their LinkedIn profiles. A video clip circulating on social media after the attack showed a bearded young man in a jacket and white shirt shouting “free, free Palestine” as he was led away by police. Police confirmed the suspected shooter walked into the museum after the attack and had been detained.