Punjab issues heatwave alert; orders first aid kit in schools

With scorching heat and persisting heatwave, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam has issued an alert, directing the authorities concerned to postpone any open-air activity in government and private educational institutions, besides ensuring availability of first aid kit in every school.

The CM urged people to adhere to precautions amid heatwave and appealed to the parents to keep their children indoor and avoid unnecessary travelling.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted hot and dry weather across most parts of the country for Thursday, with severe heatwave conditions expected to continue over the next four days.

According to the PMD, temperatures are likely to remain 4-6 degree Celsius above normal in the southern regions including Sindh, southern Punjab, and Balochistan while the upper half of the country, including central and upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan, may experience temperatures 5-7 degree Celsius above the seasonal average.