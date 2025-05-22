‘Sher’ — a promising start or just another drama?

The much-hyped drama serial Sher finally aired its first episode and social media is already buzzing with reactions.

Starring popular actors Sarah Khan and Danish Taimoor, the drama airs every Wednesday and Thursday at 8pm. Written by Zanjabeel Asim Shah and directed by Aehsun Talish, Sher has launched with high expectations.

The opening episode introduced viewers to the primary characters – Dr Fajar, played by Sarah Khan and Sher Zaman, portrayed by Danish Taimoor. The plot kicks off with a high-voltage conflict: Dr Fajar abandons her wedding for Sher Zaman’s younger brother. Sher then brings her back, only to be attacked by her family, resulting in his aunt taking a bullet meant for him.

While some fans are loving the action-packed start and lead chemistry, others are expressing mixed feelings.

“In the last scene, Danish Taimoor and Sarah Khan look so good together in one frame,” wrote a fan on X.

“She is a psychiatrist-how did she fall for this? It doesn’t make sense,” commented another.

One viewer compared it to past dramas, saying, “Nothing compares to Danish’s role as Sultan Durrani in Deewangi.”

Others suggested it felt like a rehash of older storylines, notably Mann Mast Malang, while some questioned Danish Taimoor’s repeated character types, urging him to experiment with new looks and roles.

A few viewers confessed to watching out of curiosity, unsure of its future success. Meanwhile, international fans requested English and Arabic subtitles, hoping to follow the story more closely.

Despite the divided opinions, Sher has managed to stir interest and debate-a sign that people are watching and talking. Whether it lives up to the hype remains to be seen in the coming weeks.