‘Shamsher’ first look unveiled

Tapmad Entertainment has officially unveiled the first look of Farhan Saeed from its highly anticipated upcoming original series, Shamsher.

The striking poster offers audiences a powerful glimpse of Saeed in a bold new look, hinting at an intense and emotionally driven performance.

Known for his celebrated roles in hits like Suno Chanda, Udaari and Mere Humsafar, Farhan Saeed takes on a new creative challenge with Shamsher, stepping into uncharted territory that promises to reveal a different side of his talent. This project marks an exciting new phase in Saeed’s acting journey, as he brings raw intensity and depth to his latest role.

Produced by Nina Kashif and tapmad Entertainment, Shamsher adds to Kashif’s impressive portfolio of work with hits like Humsafar and Baaghi. Kashif has built a reputation for helming stories that blend emotional complexity with strong social undercurrents. Kashif brings her unique creative vision to this project, continuing her legacy of compelling storytelling.

The series is directed by Shehrazade Sheikh, one of the most dynamic directors in Pakistan’s television industry. With acclaimed titles like Dil-e-Momin, Yahya and Muqaddar to her credit, Sheikh is known for her ability to blend visual storytelling with emotional depth. Her direction in Shamsher promises a grounded, character-driven experience with cinematic flair.

The unveiling of the poster marks the beginning of Shamsher’s promotional rollout. The series will stream exclusively on tapmad as part of its Originals lineup.

Led by Farhan Saeed as the lead and featuring a compelling narrative. Shamsher marks another milestone in tapmad’s commitment to pioneering original, locally rooted digital content for audiences across the country.