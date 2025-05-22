Fertiliser Fallout

As we enter talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for its next loan programme, one thing is becoming clear: our farmers may be asked to pay the price for economic recovery. The IMF wants the government to raise taxes on fertilisers and pesticides. These two things are essential for farming. If accepted, these taxes would make it even harder for farmers to survive.

This is unfair. Agriculture is the main sector of Pakistan in terms of jobs and growth. It feeds the country, provides jobs to millions and forms the backbone of our rural economy. Farmers are already struggling with rising costs, climate shocks and poor support from the state.

Adding more taxes now would be like kicking a man who is already down. Yes, Pakistan needs to improve its tax collection. But squeezing it out of the poorest workers while big businesses and elite landowners continue to enjoy loopholes is not reform. It is injustice.

The upcoming Agriculture Income Tax, which will start next year, is a step in the right direction. That is where the focus should be: taxing income, not inputs.

The government must stand firm and protect the farming community. It must tell the IMF that growth cannot come by crushing those who grow our food. Real reforms should focus on broadening the tax base, cutting wasteful spending, and bringing powerful untaxed sectors under the net, not by making urea and pesticides more expensive.

Pakistan’s economic recovery must be built on fairness. That means helping farmers grow more, not taxing them into silence. The IMF may look at numbers, but our leaders must look at people. The budget must reflect the priorities of the country, not just the conditions of a lender. *