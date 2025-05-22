WB hails Pakistan’s commitment to country partnership framework

A high-level meeting was held on Thursday at the Finance Division between Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb and the World Bank (WB) delegation led by Ms. Anna Bjerde, Managing Director for Operations at the World Bank.

The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation, reviewing the World Bank’s financing portfolio, and accelerating the implementation of the newly launched 10-year Country Partnership Framework (CPF), said a press release issued here.

Key discussions revolved around priority areas identified under the CPF, with a particular focus on climate resilience and population management-two of the six foundational pillars of the framework. Both parties recognized the CPF as a critical tool for advancing sustainable development and achieving long-term economic stability in Pakistan.

Ms. Anna Bjerde commended the Government of Pakistan for its continued commitment to difficult but essential reforms, praising its dedication to sustaining reform momentum in challenging circumstances. She also lauded Pakistan’s political and economic leadership for its proactive stance on climate action and efforts to align economic growth with environmental sustainability.

Minister Aurangzeb reaffirmed the Government of Pakistan’s strong commitment to the CPF, stating, “We are focused on ensuring that climate resilience and sustainable development remain at the heart of our economic planning.

The CPF represents an important opportunity, and we aim to implement it with full coordination across key ministries and stakeholders.”

He added that the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Climate Change, and other relevant bodies are working collaboratively to establish a robust implementation framework. He requested the World Bank to provide technical leadership and assistance to streamline processes and ensure a prioritized and focused rollout of the CPF.

In response, Ms. Bjerde assured the WB’s full support for Pakistan in achieving the objectives of the CPF.

She expressed the Bank’s willingness to deepen its engagement across key reform areas including taxation, energy, and social protection.

She emphasized particular support for initiatives aimed at girls’ education and women empowerment, which she noted are critical to strengthening Pakistan’s human capital and economic resilience.

The meeting concluded with a mutual commitment to work closely in the coming months to operationalize the CPF and build a stronger, more resilient partnership for Pakistan’s sustainable development.

Separatel, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that the government was taking practical steps to achieve maximum benefits from the World Bank’s development investment.

The prime minister, in a meeting with a World Bank delegation led by Managing Director of Operations Anna Bjerde here, lauded the Bank’s key role as an important development partner in Pakistan’s progress. He expressed the hope that the World Bank’s Country Partnership Framework would bring more than $20 billion in development investment to Pakistan.

The prime minister also appreciated the World Bank’s assistance to the victims of 2022 floods in Pakistan that had impacted millions of people, destroying livelihoods and properties.

In her remarks, World Bank Managing Director Anna Bjerde said that the World Bank valued its historic partnership with the Government of Pakistan for the development and prosperity of its people.

She also expressed special gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz for his effective role in strengthening the partnership and implementing the Country Partnership Program.

Also appreciating Pakistan’s recent exemplary economic performance and stability, she said that through its positive actions for macroeconomic stability, Pakistan had achieved the impossible.

She said that the World Bank looked forward to continued cooperation to achieve the positive outcomes of the Country Partnership Framework.

The managing director viewed that the prime minister’s leadership, his commitment to the uplift of the Pakistani people, policy continuity for sustainable and inclusive growth, and efforts to engage all stakeholders at the political level, made Pakistan a model for the World Bank’s partnership framework in other countries.

She said that due to the prime minister’s excellent and effective leadership, the Country Partnership Framework was being referred to globally as the “Pakistan Model”. She expressed the hope that Prime Minister Shehbaz’s focus on practical actions would lead this partnership framework to success.

The meeting was also attended by World Bank’s Country Director for Pakistan Najy Benhassine, as well as federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Ahad Khan Cheema, and Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Prime Minister’s Advisor Dr. Tauqir Shah, Senator Sherry Rehman, Member of National Assembly Dr. Nafisa Shah, and other senior officials.