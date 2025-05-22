Filed Marshal backs crypto AI push in meeting with PCC chief

In a high-level meeting at General Headquarters (GHQ), Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir, met with Bilal Bin Saqib, CEO of the Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC), to discuss the future of the country’s digital economy, with a core focus on empowering the youth through blockchain, cryptocurrency, and artificial intelligence.

The meeting underscored a growing national commitment to emerging technologies as a pathway for economic resilience and global relevance. Central to the discussion was the belief that Pakistan’s youth must be at the heart of this transformation.

“The Pakistan Crypto Council exists because our youth demand a seat at the global tech table,” said Bilal Bin Saqib. “We are building for a generation that sees digital finance, decentralisation, and AI not as threats-but as opportunities to lead, innovate, and uplift the nation.”

Bilal Bin Saqib shared key updates on PCC’s progress, including the visit of the delegation of World Liberty Financial and Founder of Binance, Changpeng Zhao, regulatory consultations, international collaboration, and youth-focused approach to create a digitally skilled and globally competitive generation. He outlined a forward-looking roadmap that aims to accelerate innovation and unlock widespread opportunity in Pakistan’s growing digital financial ecosystem.

In a key development aligned with these efforts, the Ministry of Finance on Wednesday unveiled a comprehensive strategy to regulate digital assets and accelerate the growth of Pakistan’s virtual asset economy.

As part of this initiative, the government has endorsed the creation of a dedicated body – the Pakistan Digital Assets Authority (PDAA) – tasked with overseeing blockchain-based financial infrastructure, according to an official statement released by the Ministry.

Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb stated: “Pakistan stands at the threshold of a digital transformation. With the establishment of the Pakistan Digital Assets Authority (PDAA), we are committed to creating a secure, innovative, and inclusive ecosystem for virtual assets. Our vision is to position Pakistan as a regional leader in blockchain regulation, digital finance, and responsible innovation that empowers our youth and attracts global investment.”

The PDAA is expected to regulate a $300 billion informal crypto market, facilitate the tokenisation of national assets and government debt, provide legal clarity to global and local investors, and enable monetisation of Pakistan’s surplus electricity through regulated Bitcoin mining. Additionally, the authority aims to promote best practices for innovation, ensure economic inclusion, and empower youth and startups to build blockchain-based solutions at scale.

As part of the broader national strategy, Pakistan also plans to allocate part of its surplus electricity to Bitcoin mining and AI data centres, positioning itself as a regional hub for digital infrastructure.

This engagement comes just ahead of Bilal Bin Saqib’s departure for the Bitcoin 2025 Conference in Las Vegas, where he will speak on stage alongside global leaders in cryptocurrency, blockchain infrastructure, and AI. The event is set to feature high-profile participants including U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance, Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr.,Bo Hines, Executive Director of the Presidential Council of Advisers on Digital Assets; David Sacks, The White House A.I. & Crypto Czar; Michael Saylor, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of MicroStrategy; Senator Cynthia Lummis, U.S. Senate; and Bryan Steil, Member of Congress, U.S. House of Representatives.

“With the support of national leadership, we are now moving decisively,” Saqib added. “Pakistan’s youth are not just future participants-they are today’s drivers of change. Our mission is to give them the tools, education, and platforms to lead globally.”

The Pakistan Crypto Council continues to operate as a national force for crypto policy, innovation, youth empowerment, and international engagement in crypto and blockchain.

Pakistan is home to over 50 million crypto users, with an annual trading volume exceeding $300 billion. The country consistently ranks in the top 5 globally for crypto adoption, reflecting its strong grassroots engagement with digital assets.

Out of a population of 240 million, 70% of Pakistanis are under the age of 30., Pakistan boasts a highly favorable demographic for widespread crypto adoption, making it one of the most promising emerging markets for blockchain and digital finance innovation.

Pakistan is also the third-largest freelancer market in the world, showcasing its dynamic and entrepreneurial digital workforce. Each year, over 50,000 IT graduates enter the workforce, adding to the country’s growing pool of tech-savvy youth ready to drive innovation and participate in the global digital economy.