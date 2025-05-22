Pakistan vows full force against India-backed terror proxies, says army

In a significant high-level military meeting, Pakistan’s Army leadership reaffirmed its commitment to using all available resources to crush Indian-backed terror proxies operating in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The 270th Corps Commanders Conference, held under the leadership of Field Marshal Asim Munir, opened with prayers for the victims of a recent terrorist attack in Khuzdar, where four children and two civilians lost their lives.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated that the attack was carried out by proxies supported by India. The commanders condemned the deliberate targeting of innocent civilians, especially children, calling it a gross violation of humanitarian principles and international law. They stressed that such acts would not weaken Pakistan’s resolve and instead reinforce the military’s mission to ensure national security.

Throughout the conference, participants praised the public’s unwavering support and declared it the real strength behind the armed forces. They emphasized that Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity are non-negotiable and any threat, whether internal or external, would be met with full operational readiness and strategic force. Furthermore, they reiterated that no attempt to pressurize Pakistan through aggression or coercion would succeed.

Highlighting recent achievements, the forum recognized Operation “Bunyān Mursūs” as a decisive stage in the broader national struggle for peace and stability. The success of this operation, according to the military, reflects the excellent coordination between the armed forces, intelligence agencies, and law enforcement. They also applauded the role of Pakistani media and “information warriors” in countering Indian propaganda and disinformation effectively.

Additionally, the commanders expressed grave concern over ongoing human rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir. They called upon the international community to intervene meaningfully and push for sustainable peace in the region. The forum reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering diplomatic, political, and moral support for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

Closing the conference, Field Marshal Asim Munir appreciated the high morale and professionalism of all ranks and acknowledged the public’s trust as a powerful motivator. He underlined the importance of maintaining strong internal stability and secure borders, assuring that the military remains fully committed to protecting the nation against all threats, including terrorism, extremism, and foreign aggression.