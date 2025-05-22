PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 778 points

The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bearish trend on Thursday, losing 778.41 points, a negative change of 0.65 percent, closing at 119,153.04 points as compared to 119,931.46 points on the last trading day.

A total of 589,772,649 shares were traded during the day as compared to 667,685,585 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 30.813 billion against Rs 26.624 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 466 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 195 of them recorded gains and 229 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 42 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were K-Electric Limited with 42,770,156 shares at Rs 4.71 per share, Bank Makramah with 28,172,037 shares at Rs 3.77 per share and Ghani Global Holding with 27,642,592 shares at Rs 16.71 per share.

PIA Holding Company LimitedB witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 1,658.12 per share closing at Rs 18,239.28 whereas runner-up was Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited with Rs 475.61 rise in its share price to close at Rs 10,938.05.

Colgate-Palmolive (Pakistan) Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 34.87 per share price, closing at Rs 1,306.95, whereas the runner-up Otsuka Pakistan Limited with Rs 33.42 decline in its per share price to Rs 300.77.