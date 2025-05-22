Finmin vows reform support as OICCI reports surge in business confidence

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, met today at the Finance Division with a delegation from the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI), led by President Yousaf Hussain.

The meeting focused on the latest results of the OICCI’s Business Confidence Index (BCI) Survey – Wave 27, conducted nationwide during March and April 2025, said a release issued here on Thursday.

The OICCI delegation presented the findings of the survey, which showed a marked improvement in overall business confidence across the country.

The index rose significantly by 16 percentage points, moving from a negative 5 percent in the previous wave conducted in October-November 2024 to a positive 11 percent in Wave 27.

This positive shift was observed across multiple sectors and was largely attributed to macroeconomic stability, a decline in inflation and expectations of better business conditions in the coming months. The Manufacturing sector led the improvement, with business confidence increasing from negative 3 percent to positive 15 percent.

The Retail and Wholesale sectors followed, showing a recovery from negative 18 percent in the previous wave to a positive 2 percent in the latest survey.

The Services sector also demonstrated consistent growth, rising from 2 percent to 10 percent positive.

The Finance Minister welcomed the upward trend in business sentiment, viewing it as a strong indicator that the country’s economic trajectory is stabilizing.

He acknowledged the importance of maintaining a conducive environment for investment and emphasized the government’s focus on supporting private sector growth and ensuring long-term macroeconomic resilience.

The improvement in business confidence was seen as a reflection of broader reform efforts and collaborative engagement between the government and key economic actors.

The OICCI President noted that business confidence had steadily improved over the past two years, with the latest surge highlighting the resilience of Pakistan’s business sector and its optimism in tapping into future growth opportunities. The survey’s findings also underscored increasing trust in the government’s economic direction and reform measures.

In response, the Finance Minister affirmed that the government would continue to take necessary actions to sustain this positive momentum.

Policy consistency, transparency and proactive engagement with stakeholders, including OICCI members, were identified as central elements of the government’s approach to further strengthening investor confidence and economic stability.