SFA issues notices to food centers over unhygience conditions

Sindh Food Authority District Kemari team have inspected milk and meat shops and food centers in metrovil site and Baldia. The action was taken under the direction of Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh on Food Abdul Jabbar Khan and Director General Sindh Food Authority Asif Ali Jan Siddiqui. The operation was taken under the supervision of Deputy Director Kemari Muhammad Bashir Khan. Deputy Commissioner Kemari Raja Tariq Chandio, Assistant Commissioners Nada Saman and Murkh Gul were also present on the occasion.

Sindh Food Authority team paid surprised visits to milk, spices, meat shops, restaurants and general stores. Improvement notices were issued to the food centers on poor sanitation conditions, while the team discarded expired food items on the spot. The team of Sindh Food Authority District Kemari also imposed fines at several food centers.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Director Sindh Food Authority District Kemari Muhammad Bashir Khan said that no compromise would be made on the sale of sub -standard food items. People associated with food centers should follow the rules of Sindh Food Authority, otherwise they would be fined according to the law.