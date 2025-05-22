SESSI teams up with private hospitals for medical services at its facilities

The 172nd meeting of the Sindh Employees Social Security Institution (SESSI) was held under the chairmanship of Sindh Labour and Human Resources Minister Shahid Abdul Salam Thahim. The session focused on the reallocation of the 2024-25 fiscal budget and reviewed progress on earlier decisions taken by the governing body.

SESSI Commissioner Mian Dad Rahoojo, Vice Commissioner Sikandar Baloch, Medical Advisor Kamran Awan, along with other senior SESSI officials and representatives from employers and workers’ groups, attended the meeting.

Discussions centred around improving healthcare services in SESSI-run hospitals and dispensaries. A proposal to introduce a one-window operation system was also presented to simplify access to services for workers.

The governing body approved agreements with four private hospitals in Karachi – Ziauddin Hospital, Dow University of Health Sciences, Patel Hospital, and Hashmani Eye Hospital – to offer specialised medical services not available at SESSI facilities. Similar agreements were approved with two private hospitals each in Hyderabad and Sukkur to extend quality medical coverage to workers in those cities.

Minister Thahim called these developments a significant step in labour welfare, asserting that the well-being and protection of workers remain a top priority for the Sindh government.

In a major administrative decision, approval was granted for 12 new Grade-20 positions in SESSI’s medical department. Under the new policy, no doctor below Grade-20 will be appointed as Medical Superintendent or Chief Medical Officer.

The Minister also announced that digital labour cards will be issued this month to 400,000 registered workers under SESSI, marking a shift towards digital transformation in labour rights and service delivery.