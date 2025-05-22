Karachi Airport cuts bird strike incidents by 15%, downward trend continues in 2025

The Environmental Control Committee (ECC) at Jinnah International Airport announced today that bird-aircraft collisions decreased by over 15% in 2024, crediting aggressive habitat control measures and community engagement programs. The committee also noted a continuing downward trend in incidents during 2025. The meeting focused on cleanliness and bird hazard prevention measures ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

Authorities decided to incorporate messages about cleanliness and bird-aircraft collision risks into Friday prayers and Eid sermons at nearby mosques.

Officials ordered the immediate launch of a public awareness campaign, distributing informational pamphlets to surrounding residential areas, hotels, restaurants, and shops – continuing the practice established in previous years. Airport management instructed relevant stakeholders to conduct thorough cleanings of garbage collection points and identify bird-attracting hotspots in the vicinity. They also mandated strict action against vendors selling pigeon feed near airport premises, as this activity attracts birds.

The ECC stressed the need to strengthen habitat control measures to prevent birds from nesting near airside operations.

The Pakistan Airports Authority reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining a clean and safe airport environment through collaboration with local government and all relevant stakeholders during Eid-ul-Azha.