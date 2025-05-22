Sindh announces summer vacation for schools, colleges

Sindh Education Department has announced summer vacation for all educational institutions. According to the Education Department’s announcement made on Thursday, the summer vacation will start from June 1 and end on July 31. The vacation directive will be applicable on all government and private educational institutions. A day earlier, observing the ongoing extreme heat and an intense heatwave across Punjab, the provincial government had officially announced summer Vacation for all schools starting from May 28 and will end on August 14. The School Education Department had issued a notification regarding summer vacations starting from May 28 to August 14. From May 21, the schools’ timings will be from 7:30 am till 11:30 am.