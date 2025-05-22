Beware: DRAP declares 5 fake medicines in Pakistan, urges public to stay alert

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has warned the public about five counterfeit medicines currently being circulated across the country. In a recent crackdown against fake drugs, DRAP identified several unregistered and potentially harmful medications being sold to unsuspecting patients.

According to **Dawn News**, one of the fake drugs is *Safem Capsules 400mg*, which has been found to pose serious health risks to users. DRAP has declared this medicine fake and has strongly advised the public to avoid its use immediately.

In addition, *Asfey Cough Syrup 125ml* has also been proven to be counterfeit. Its consumption could result in harmful effects, especially for patients already struggling with respiratory illnesses. Moreover, *Drofaa-10 tablets* and *Dihydrocare 10mg tablets* have been labeled as fake and substandard by DRAP officials.

Another medicine, *Droplex 10mg tablets*, has also made it to the list of dangerous fake drugs. DRAP has warned that using this counterfeit product could lead to serious medical complications. The authority has urged healthcare professionals, including doctors and pharmacists, to closely monitor their supply chains for suspicious or unverified medicines.

Furthermore, DRAP has appealed to the general public to purchase medicines only from verified and registered pharmacies. People who suspect they have used a fake drug are advised to immediately consult a nearby doctor or hospital. The regulatory body emphasized that counterfeit medicines can pose a deadly threat and should not be taken lightly.

In conclusion, DRAP continues its nationwide operation against fake medicines to protect the health and safety of citizens. The public is encouraged to stay informed, remain cautious, and report any suspicious pharmaceutical activity to the proper authorities.