Pakistan army vows to crush India-backed terror proxies with full national force

The Pakistan Army has strongly vowed to eliminate all terror proxies and facilitators operating within the country, especially those backed by hostile foreign elements. This firm resolve came during the 270th Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC), chaired by Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on May 22, 2025.

The military’s statement followed a deadly blast in Khuzdar that killed six people, including four innocent children. In response, the top brass of the Pakistan Army declared a renewed commitment to wipe out terrorism from the country, using the full force of national power and unity.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army leadership emphasized that foreign-funded groups are working to spread fear and chaos in Pakistan. These groups, trained and supported by hostile intelligence agencies, will be decisively defeated through coordinated efforts and strong institutional backing.

Moreover, Field Marshal Munir stated that Pakistan will not allow any space for terrorists or their supporters. The army will pursue all such elements relentlessly, using advanced intelligence, strategic planning, and unified military strength to protect the country and its citizens.

The statement also highlighted the importance of national unity in this fight. The army urged civilians, institutions, and security agencies to stay alert, support anti-terror operations, and help identify any suspicious activity. This collective approach is key to defeating those who threaten peace and stability.

In conclusion, the Pakistan Army reaffirmed its commitment to national security, vowing to safeguard every inch of the country. With strong leadership, national unity, and determination, the armed forces aim to dismantle all networks that aim to destabilize the country.