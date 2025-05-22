IMF delegation meets Pakistan’s deputy PM Ishaq dar, pledges continued support

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation recently held important talks with Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. They assured Pakistan of continued cooperation and support for its economic agenda amid ongoing reforms. The meeting was also attended by Tariq Bajwa, Finance Secretary, along with officials from the Federal Board of Revenue and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, Ishaq Dar expressed his gratitude to the IMF for the successful review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) loan program. He also thanked the IMF for assistance under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility, highlighting Pakistan’s strong commitment to economic stability, structural reforms, and sustainable growth despite various challenges.

The IMF delegation appreciated Pakistan’s ongoing reform efforts, especially in tax collection and fiscal discipline, and pledged continued backing for the country’s economic agenda. Earlier that day, the IMF team had met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss the progress and positive outcomes of Pakistan’s IMF program implementation.

Both sides showed satisfaction with Pakistan’s reform progress and agreed on the importance of maintaining momentum for achieving fiscal targets. The IMF delegation promised to continue its technical and financial support, emphasizing close cooperation to help Pakistan meet its economic goals and strengthen its financial system.

This meeting underlines the strengthening partnership between Pakistan and the IMF, signaling growing international confidence in Pakistan’s policies. It reflects Pakistan’s efforts toward economic reforms, fiscal responsibility, and long-term growth despite global and domestic challenges.