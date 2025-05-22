Alizeh Shah shuts down plastic surgery rumors, says she’s just grown up

Popular Pakistani actress and model Alizeh Shah has firmly denied recent rumors about undergoing plastic or cosmetic surgery. In a video shared on her Instagram account, she responded to online gossip with frustration and honesty. “For God’s sake, I haven’t had any cosmetic surgery,” she said. “I’ve just lost some weight, and that’s why my face looks a little different.”

Alizeh pointed out that body transformation over time is natural, especially when growing from a teenager into adulthood. She reminded fans that she was only 17 when she starred in the hit drama Ehd-e-Wafa. At the time, she said, her mother had to sign her contract because she didn’t even have a national identity card yet.

Now 23, the actress questioned people’s unrealistic expectations. “How can someone look exactly the same after six years?” she asked. “I’m not 17 anymore. Of course, I look different now.” She stressed that her appearance changed due to maturity and a healthier lifestyle, not surgery.

The clarification comes after veteran actress Saba Faisal made comments on a TV show, suggesting Alizeh looked “only 20% natural.” The remarks sparked online speculation, with many fans comparing Alizeh’s older photos to her recent appearances. In response, Alizeh urged the public and media to stop commenting on her looks.

Adding to her statement, Alizeh appealed for privacy and respect. She said actors also have feelings and that harsh public judgments can deeply hurt. “Let me live my life,” she pleaded, ending the video with a request to stop body-shaming and allow artists to grow without constant criticism.