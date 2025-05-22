Israeli airstrikes kill 93 more in Gaza as settlers attempt to burn mosque

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza killed at least 93 Palestinians on Wednesday, while settlers in the West Bank launched violent attacks on Palestinian villages, including an attempt to set a mosque on fire. The rising violence continues to draw sharp global criticism.

According to Al Jazeera, four members of the Al-Nazr family died in Jabalia when their home was targeted by an Israeli airstrike. Dozens more, including children, were rushed to nearby hospitals after sustaining serious injuries. Medical sources confirm that since Wednesday morning, the death toll in Gaza has sharply risen.

The Gaza Health Ministry reported that more than 53,655 Palestinians have been killed and over 122,000 injured since the war began. Government sources say the actual number of martyrs could exceed 61,700, as thousands remain buried under the rubble and are presumed dead.

In the West Bank, Israeli settlers attacked the village of Aqraba, near Nablus. According to Palestinian activist Ehab Hassan, the settlers set fire to a Palestinian’s vehicle and attempted to burn a mosque while worshippers were still inside. Hassan called it a “clear attempt to burn people alive.”

Meanwhile, Israel claimed it has allowed 100 aid trucks to enter Gaza following growing international pressure. However, the UN says this amount of aid is grossly insufficient to meet the needs of Gaza’s starving population. Officials noted that no meaningful aid has reached those in desperate need.

Global condemnation of Israel’s actions continues to mount. The UK has suspended trade talks with Israel, while the European Union is reviewing its trade agreements. These diplomatic responses highlight the increasing isolation Israel faces due to its blockade of humanitarian aid and ongoing military operations.