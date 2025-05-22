Finland builds 35 km of Russia border fence to tackle migration concerns

Finland has completed the first 35 kilometers of a planned 200-kilometer high-security fence along its border with Russia. The Finnish Border Guard announced the milestone on Wednesday, stating the fence is essential to manage migration risks they believe are being deliberately orchestrated by Moscow.

The barrier stands 4.5 meters tall and is topped with an additional meter of barbed wire. It is designed to strengthen surveillance and block mass crossings through remote forested areas. Finland, which shares the longest EU border with Russia at 1,344 kilometers, says the fence will help prevent irregular migration and border disruptions.

Deputy Commander Antti Virta from the Southeast Finland Border Guard District explained that the fence’s main goal is to control large-scale movements of people attempting to enter Finland from Russia. The construction began after an unexpected wave of asylum seekers entered via Russia in 2023, mostly from countries like Syria and Somalia.

Following the arrival of over 1,300 migrants, Finland shut all eight of its passenger border crossings with Russia in November 2023. Although no significant new arrivals have been reported since, Finnish authorities remain committed to completing the barrier, citing national security and border control.

Russia has denied claims that it is encouraging migrants to cross into Finland, calling such accusations part of an “anti-Russian stance.” However, Finnish officials insist the actions are politically motivated and part of a broader strategy following Finland’s NATO membership in 2023, which drew harsh criticism from Moscow.

Despite criticism from human rights groups and legal concerns raised by the European Court of Human Rights, Finland maintains the fence is legal and vital. The project is set for completion by 2026 and includes advanced surveillance technology like cameras, sensors, and loudspeakers to monitor activity along the remote eastern border.